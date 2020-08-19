Dinghy capsize: Search for bodies intensified

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET/SIDDIPET : The search for the bodies of three women and a child from Kuruvapuram village in Karnataka, who drowned in the Krishna river on Monday, have been intensified. They were washed away by the strong currents of the river in Narayanpet district, after the dinghy they were travelling in capsized. The victims have been identified as Sumalatha, her daughter Roja, Parvathamma and Narasamma.

The mishap occurred when they were returning home after buying essential commodities. Authorities suspect the victims’ bodies may have either been washed away to a far-off area due to the intensity of the floods or are stuck in some place. NDRF staff and fire safety officials from Karnataka are carrying out the search operations. Maktal CI D Shankar told Express that it would take at least 24 hours for the bodies to buoy up. He said that a team of 17 to 20 people were carrying out the searches.

Two bodies found

The district authorities traced the bodies of two persons who were washed away in local streams due to heavy rains, from two different places on Tuesday. It may be recalled that a total of three persons had drowned at various places in the district due to incessant rains that have been battering the district for the past few days.

While the body of fisherman Venkatesh was recovered from Venkatapur area, the body of another person was fished out from Moitummeda canal in Baswapur. However, the officials concerned have not been able to identify the second body yet, as it is completely decomposed. Authorities are now trying to figure out if the body belongs to lorry driver Shanker or another person named Srinivas, who got swept away in Mandapur stream.