Doctors seek financial help for late Dr Naresh’s family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The doctor fraternity has raised concerns as no official communication has come from the Health Department regarding the ex gratia, which should be given to Dr Naresh Kumar’s family members. Dr Naresh died 10 days ago after contracting Coronavirus in Bhadradri Kothagudem district while serving tribal people.

“Till date, only oral announcements have been made to provide compensation and support, however, nothing has transpired. It is discouraging for all of us, who have been tirelessly serving the Covid patients,” said a doctor from Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The doctors said that death of healthcare staff across hierarchies had not changed anything on the ground. “We are serving with the knowledge that we might get infected any time, but we are worried about our family members.

There is an urgent need to provide accommodation to doctors and other staffers,” said Dr Jehangir, former vice president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association, who now works at TIMS Gachibowli.He said the government must issue a GO which would allow treatment of parents, spouse and children of healthcare staff at NIMS Hospital.