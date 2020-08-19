Incessant rains leave Warangal Fort inundated

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Continuous rainfall in the city has left the historical Warangal Fort inundated, forcing the Archaeology Department authorities to swing into action. The authorities are now trying to pump out excess water from the premises. Situated in around 30 acres, the Warangal Fort is a major tourist hub.

When Express spoke to some ASI officials, they said that the floodwater entered the fort from the Gundam Cheruvu as it has been in spate due to incessant rains in the city. It is learnt that the floodwater has also entered the Swabhu Shambuni temple inside the fort. “We have already started diverting water using pumping machines,” they said and added that the authorities are planning to lay underground drainage pipelines to avoid such incidents in future.