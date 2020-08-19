STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar water bodies in spate, attract tourists

As heavy rains continue to batter Karimnagar district, most check dams and waterfalls in the district have started brimming with water. 

People catch fish using nets from an overflowing lake at Kamanpur area in Karimnagar district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/PEDDAPALLI : As heavy rains continue to batter Karimnagar district, most check dams and waterfalls in the district have started brimming with water. Meanwhile, after the intensity of the rains suddenly dropped last night, most water bodies in the district have turned tourist spotswith scores of people thronging them. When Express visited some of these sites on Tuesday, people were seen enjoying the visual treat along with their dear ones.

Speaking to Express, a student named Swathi said that she has never seen such floods or rains in her entire life which is why she decided to visit the lake in Kamanpur that is in spate, along with her friends.
Meanwhile, the fishers are also overjoyed as all water bodies and check dams are brimming. When Express visited the Kamanpur lake, several people were seen fishing using nets. One of the fishermen told this newspaper that the pandemic situation has helped them earn good income as the demand for local fish has gone up. 

People were also seen thronging the Mid Manair and Lower Manair dam sites. The Chintaltana waterfall in Rajanna-Sircilla district and Sabbitam waterfall in Peddapalli district were also crowded on Tuesday. 
Meanwhile, as people continue to throng the water bodies and reservoirs, police have intensified patrolling and security in these areas to avoid untoward incidents of any kind. They have also requested the people not to go close to waterfalls.

Meanwhile, the water level in Parvathi barrage stood at 7.23 tmcft, as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 8.83 tmcft, on Tuesday. Taking cognisance of this, the officials concerned have started releasing water from the barrage into Godavari by lifting 50 of its total 72 gates at Siripuram in Manthani mandal. According to sources, the water level in the barrage continues to rise as the authorities are discharging around 43,000 cusecs of water from Sri Pada Yellampali project into it. In the meantime, the water level in Yellampali project has reached 19.0918 tmcft as against its gross capacity of 20.175 tmcft.

