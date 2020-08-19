STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR announces Rs 25 crore for road, infra repair in flood-hit areas

Rama Rao, along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit Warangal, Hanmakonda and Kazipet.

Published: 19th August 2020 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 07:34 AM

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Eatala Rajender and Satyavathi Rathod, and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar wade through floodwaters as they inspect a nala under the Greater Warangal Municipal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Municipal  Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced `25 crore for the immediate repair of roads and other infrastructure. He also promised to take action to remove all encroachments along nalas, which are obstructing water flow. Rama Rao, along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit Warangal, Hanmakonda and Kazipet. Eatala, after visiting the Covid-19 ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) in Warangal, said the facility will be developed on the lines of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to offer the the best possible treatment to Covid-19 patients. The Ministers, after landing in Warangal, inspected the flood-affected areas near the overflowing Nayimnagar stormwater drain — a major nala in the city.

They waded through floodwaters at certain spots to meet residents and learn about their problems caused by the recent downpour. They also visited the Sammaiah Nala under 100 feet road, which was the worst hit, and interacted with the locals. Rama Rao assured the residents of taking permanent measures to avoid waterlogging in the future. He said illegal structures along the nala are hindering the flow of water and that a stormwater drainage system will be put in place soon. He directed officials to supply essentials to the families affected by the floods.

The Minister also told the officials to clear the encroachments along the nalas in the city. He appealed to the residents to cooperate with the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and district administration. Later, Rama Rao inspected the Bhadrakali lake nala near RR Function Hall in Peddammagadda, and instructed the Collector to submit a detailed report on the inflows into the water body. The officials said Warangal got flooded as the sluices were constructed for 18-cm rainfall but the city received 27 cm. Rama Rao also inspected the Bondhi Vaagu nala. He reviewed the steps taken for flood relief and the status of Covid treatment, with officials and public representatives at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal. Speaking at the meeting, Rama Rao said `25 crore for repair works would be released once the officials submit a proposal.

KTR directs district medical officials to conduct 2,000 Covid-19 tests a day

Rama Rao appointed the Collector as chairman of the committee to identify encroachments along nalas in the city limits. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon approve a new master plan. The GWMC officials informed him that 197 roads were partially damaged and 92 completely damaged. Rama Rao directed the district medical authorities to increase Covid-19 tests and made it clear to them that they should conduct 2,000 tests a day. Rama Rao and Eatala, wearing PPEs, visited the Covid- 19 ward at MGM Hospital and interacted with the patients.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with the residents of flood-affected areas
during his visit to Warangal on Tuesday

Rama Rao enquired with the patients if they are receiving proper treatment and care, and if protein-rich food is being provided to them, to which they said there is no problem. He asked them not to panic and have a strong willpower to beat the disease. Rama Rao said 150 more beds are being set up at the MGM Hospital for Covid-19 patients, along with ventilator and oxygen facilities. A dedicated Covid-19 facility will come up on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) too within a week, he said. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, among others, accompanied Rama Rao and Eatala. GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao handed over a cheque for `20.5 lakh to Rama Rao for the purchase of ambulances for Covid-19 patients.

Ministers conduct aerial survey of Warangal MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit Warangal, Hanmakonda and Kazipet. Rama Rao assured the residents of taking permanent measures to avoid waterlogging in the future

Oppn leaders put under house arrest in Warangal

Warangal: Several leaders of the Opposition, including Warangal (Urban) District Congress Committee (DCC) president N Rajender Reddy and BJP district president Rao Padma, were put under house arrest ahead of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the district on Tuesday. According to sources, police officials reached the houses of these Opposition leaders early on Tuesday morning and asked them not to leave their house. Personnel were deployed outside their house to ensure the same. Commenting on this, DCC president N Rajender Reddy said that it was undemocratic to put Opposition leaders under house arrest to stop them from questioning the State government. “The TRS government is running away from questions,” he alleged. Meanwhile, BJP district president Rao Padma took a jibe at Rama Rao saying that it was interesting to see KTR visiting the city after the rains stopped

