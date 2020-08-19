Mother, two daughters die in Telangana after roof of mud-hut collapses

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In the early hours of Wednesday, tragedy struck a family as a woman and her two daughters died, after the roof of their mud-hut collapsed in Pagidyala village of Ganded mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

The three persons have been identified as 45-year-old Sharanamma and her daughters, Vaishali (14) and Bhavani (12).

The three died on the spot when the old hut's roof collapsed due to incessant rains in the area, over the past couple of days.

District's Superintendent of Police, Rema Rajeshwari, inspected the spot and authorities are conducting further investigation.

Sharanamma's husband, Mallappa, survived the accident as he was sleeping in the courtyard outside the house.

Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Shadnagar government hospital for postmortem.