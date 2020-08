By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy met Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to allocate more fertilisers to Telangana as the cultivable area had increased considerably in the last six years.

Niranjan Reddy told the Union Minister that even though the State was to receive 5 lakh tonnes of urea in August, it received only 80,000 tonnes so far. He said that the Minister responded positively to his request.