No permission for mandapams on main roads

HYDERABAD: In view of the prevailing pandemic in the State, installation of idols will be 25 per cent less during this year’s Ganesh festivities, which begins from August 22. Earlier, hundreds of colourful idols and mandapams used to dot a majority of the roads in twin cities, which will be missed during the ensuing festivities. Mandapams will not be allowed to be erected on the main roads to avoid gathering of devotees. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS) has agreed to cooperate with the government officials and would make sure people did not flock around mandapams.

BGUS president Raghava Reddy and secretary Bhagwanth Rao, VHP State president Ramaraju, on Tuesday, told reporters that there were no restrictions on Ganesh festivities, festival could be organised in residential apartments, gated communities, community halls, temples, and function halls including basthis. There is no need to obtain any permission to install the idols, he said and added that intimation to the police station concerned regarding installation of idols is sufficient. BGUS has urged the government to communicate the same to all the police commissionerates along with instructions to conduct police station sector level meetings with mandapams to arrive at consensus on following Covid-19 guidelines.

More than five persons should not gather around mandapams, wearing of masks would be compulsory, adequate measures for sanitation and social distancing should be taken, said BGUS. The mandap organisers should also ensure that the festival should not become a reason for spreading of Covid-19 and there would be no distribution of prasadam to the devotees this time, they added. Another meeting will be held between government officials and BGUS to evolve consensus pertaining to the immersion procession depending on the number of idols installed in the city, they added.