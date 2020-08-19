One in a bench: TS Assembly’s new rule for monsoon session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only one member will be seated in a bench during the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to commence its monsoon session on September 7 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually, two members share a bench. According to sources, the Assembly staff will provide 40 additional seats to ensure physical distancing. Of these, 30 will be placed in the back row and 10 will be provided by adjusting the existing ones.

There was no need to make changes in the Legislative Council’s seating arrangement, sources said. Legislative Assembly Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy inspected the meeting hall, and the press and visitors gallery on Tuesday. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Prasanth Reddy will hold a meeting this week.