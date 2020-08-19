Telangana tally crosses 95,000-mark as state adds 1,763 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 24,542 tests were conducted on Tuesday of which 1,763 tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana.

With this, the tally in state has reached 95,700. However, the total number of active cases in Telangana stands at 20,990, of which 14,461 patients are under home isolation.

The state recorded eight more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 719 in Telangana. Also, 1,789 cases were reported by the state as recovered on Tuesday.

Of the 1,763 new cases in the state, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported highest number cases at 484, an increase in number of cases as compared to previous six days in the city.

This is followed by Medchal(169), Rangareddy(166) and Warangal Urban(88) districts.