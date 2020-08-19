Wakf Board pulled up for graveyard encroachments

By Express News Service

Suspecting that the State Wakf Board is hand in glove with encroachers, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, directed the Wakf Board to file a comprehensive report regarding encroachment of Muslim graveyards and to explain the reasons for not lodging complaints against the encroachers. If there is no proper response, the Wakf Board Chairman will be summoned for explanation, the bench warned.

The bench passed this order in the PIL filed by Mohammed Ilyas, social activist, seeking direction to conduct survey for identifying the Wakf lands and to protect the same from encroachments. The bench questioned the Board whether it has framed rules and regulations for protecting its properties, and posted the matter to September 11 for further hearing.

