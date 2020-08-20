Errabelli thanks govt for support during floods

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday thanked the State government for its support in carrying out rescue operations during the floods in Warangal city. He said that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao monitored the situation and provided all required help. He also took a jibe at the Opposition parties, claiming that they are resorting to petty politics without helping people