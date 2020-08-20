Khammam: 33 houses completely damaged in heavy rains

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The incessant rains have damaged at least 33 houses completely and 255 houses partially in the district, putting the lives of hundreds of people in dire straits.

According to sources, the water level in Godavari had reached 61.6 feet at Bhadrachalam on Monday, after a long gap of six years, breaching about six irrigation tanks and inundating 26 roads in the district. Though the water has since then been receding, the repercussions are reportedly major.

According to Agriculture Department joint director K Abhimanyudu, around 21,000 acres of standing crops in 23 mandals got drowned. District Collector MV Reddy said: that the authorities have opened 40 relief camps where as many as 5,690 victims stay now.