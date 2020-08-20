Leopard cub scares villagers in Nirmal district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Residents of Bheltharoda village in Nirmal district are afraid to go to their fields as a leopard cub has been seen on the outskirts of the village. The cub has also killed a dog.

Pug marks of the leopard cub

recorded by forest officials

Villagers informed the forest officials about the leopard, after which officials visited the spot, collected pug marks and confirmed that the animal in the area is a leopard aged about one-and-a-half years. Thanoor forest range officer Rathod Ramesh said two leopards had migrated into the district from forests in Maharashtra during the summer, and the leopard seen now was one of them.

He said the villagers would be made aware that the leopard would not harm them as it’s too young, and the government would provide compensation to any cattle the leopard may kill. He also advised farmers to be careful while working in the fields.