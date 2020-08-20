STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man drowns in stream; 3 die in roof collapse

In a tragic incident, a man drowned in the overflowing Aakeru Vagu at Nashkal village of Chilpur mandal in Jangaon district on Wednesday.

Rescue teams recover body of a man who got washed away in Aakeru Vagu in Jangaon district

By Express News Service

The man, identified as Aroori Vamsi, 23, a resident of the same village, was fishing in the stream along with his friends when the incident happened. His body was recovered by the police, revenue, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, who reached the spot upon learning about the incident, after a three-hour-long search.

According to police, Vamsi entered the stream to catch fishes when he lost balance as the stream was overflowing and drowned in the floodwater. Though his friends tried to save him, the efforts went in vain. They immediately informed his parents and local residents about the incident, who in turn alerted Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, District Collector K Nikhila and West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B Sreenivas Reddy.

Meanwhile, a woman and her two children died after the roof of their house collapsed at Pagidyala village of Ganded mandal in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday morning. The  victims have been identified as Saranamma, 35, and her two daughters Bhavani, 13, and Vaishali, 9. According to sources, the roof was made of mud and clay and the victims were asleep when the incident happened. It is learnt that the collapse was caused by heavy rains. Meanwhile, Saranamma’s husband had a narrow escape as he was sleeping outside the house. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to Shadnagar Hospital for postmortem.

