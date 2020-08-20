Meeting on Telangana-AP river water sharing postponed as Jal Shakti minister contracts COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apex Council meeting to resolve the disputes over river water sharing between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will not be held on August 25 as Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for COVID-19.



Shekhawat on Thursday tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on the suggestion of doctors.



The second meeting of the Apex Council, which was constituted as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, was scheduled to be held on August 25. The Jal Shakti Minister is the chairman of the Apex Council and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao - are members.

Though both Chief Ministers were prepared to attend the Council meeting through video conference, the scheduled meeting will be postponed now due to the ill-health of the Union Minister.