STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Meeting on Telangana-AP river water sharing postponed as Jal Shakti minister contracts COVID-19

The Jal Shakti Minister is the chairman of the Apex Council and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao - are members

Published: 20th August 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apex Council meeting to resolve the disputes over river water sharing between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will not be held on August 25 as Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for COVID-19.  
 
Shekhawat on Thursday tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on the suggestion of doctors.
 
The second meeting of the Apex Council, which was constituted as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, was scheduled to be held on August 25. The Jal Shakti Minister is the chairman of the Apex Council and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao - are members.

Though both Chief Ministers were prepared to attend the Council meeting through video conference, the scheduled meeting will be postponed now due to the ill-health of the Union Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat COVID-19 Coronavirus River water sharing
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp