TSPCB to distribute 80,000 clay Ganesh idols

They idols can dissolve completely in water and will not leave behind any toxic waste.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Clay idols of lord Ganesh getting ready in Karimnagar, Hyderabad

Clay idols of lord Ganesh getting ready in Karimnagar, Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will distribute 80,000 eight-inch-tall clay Ganesh idols across the State to encourage people to stay at home during the 11-day festival. This comes after the government prohibited mass-gatherings and setting up of pandals for Ganesh Utsav amid the Covid pandemic.  

Of the 80,000 idols, 50,000 will be distributed in GHMC limits and the remaining in other districts of the State, TSPCB officials said. The idols have been procured by the GHMC, which will distribute them at different locations of the city. “Idols made of Plaster Of Paris (POP) are extremely harmful for our environment as they do not easily dissolve in water easily and pollute the water bodies with harmful chemicals. This is why TSPCB has decided to distribute the clay idols that are eco-friendly,” said a TSPCB official.

These idols are made of paper pulp, natural colours and gum. They idols can dissolve completely in water and will not leave behind any toxic waste. The idols are painted with eco-friendly colours.

