STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RLIS violation: HC to hear Congress leader's petition on August 24

Advocate K Sravan Kumar, appearing for the petitioners made a plea before the bench to hear urgently the petitions filed on RLIS.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday decided to hear on August 24 the petitions filed by Congress leader and former MLA C Vamshi Chand Reddy of Nagarkurnool district and others against the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to invite tenders for taking up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) in violation of Section 84 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Advocate K Sravan Kumar, appearing for the petitioners made a plea before the bench to hear urgently the petitions filed on RLIS. In fact, these petitions have not been listed before the court for hearing since the last two weeks, and there is scope that the AP government will finalise the tenders if the cases are not heard, he added.

Disputing with the above submission, the AP government counsel told the court that the Telangana government had already filed a petition before the Supreme Court on the issue, and the matter was expected to come up for hearing in another two to three days. The bench then decided to hear the above petitions on August 24.

HC notices to TS govt, Centre on forest land in Bhupalpally

Adivision bench of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the State government, the Centre, and other authorities concerned for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed alleging illegal alienation of hillock/forest land to an extent of 250 acres situated between Gandhi Nagar and Mylaram villages of Ghanpur (Mulug) mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in favour of various organisations/statutory bodies of the State government for construction of buildings/complexes.

According to the petitioner, unless the hillock/forest land was safeguarded, there would be a lot of ecological balance apart from being vulnerable to various respiratory and other ailments due to the dangerous chemicals emitted by the thermal project situated in the vicinity. Besides, an indiscriminate mining activity has been going on in the subject lands, he added. After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to both the governments to respond on the issue and posted the matter to Sept 16 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp