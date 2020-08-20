RLIS violation: HC to hear Congress leader's petition on August 24

By Express News Service

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday decided to hear on August 24 the petitions filed by Congress leader and former MLA C Vamshi Chand Reddy of Nagarkurnool district and others against the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to invite tenders for taking up Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) in violation of Section 84 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Advocate K Sravan Kumar, appearing for the petitioners made a plea before the bench to hear urgently the petitions filed on RLIS. In fact, these petitions have not been listed before the court for hearing since the last two weeks, and there is scope that the AP government will finalise the tenders if the cases are not heard, he added.

Disputing with the above submission, the AP government counsel told the court that the Telangana government had already filed a petition before the Supreme Court on the issue, and the matter was expected to come up for hearing in another two to three days. The bench then decided to hear the above petitions on August 24.

HC notices to TS govt, Centre on forest land in Bhupalpally

Adivision bench of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices to the State government, the Centre, and other authorities concerned for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed alleging illegal alienation of hillock/forest land to an extent of 250 acres situated between Gandhi Nagar and Mylaram villages of Ghanpur (Mulug) mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in favour of various organisations/statutory bodies of the State government for construction of buildings/complexes.

According to the petitioner, unless the hillock/forest land was safeguarded, there would be a lot of ecological balance apart from being vulnerable to various respiratory and other ailments due to the dangerous chemicals emitted by the thermal project situated in the vicinity. Besides, an indiscriminate mining activity has been going on in the subject lands, he added. After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to both the governments to respond on the issue and posted the matter to Sept 16 for further hearing.