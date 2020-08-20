Rythu Vedika to be ready by Sept-end: Nagarkurnool Collector

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Nagarkurnool Collector L Sharman on Wednesday said there is no delay in the construction of the Rythu Vedika in the district and that the facility would be ready by September-end.

He toured 16 villages in Thimmajipet and Bijinepally mandals. Sharman inspected the construction of the Rythu Vedika coming up in agricultural clusters of the villages. The Collector directed the Panchayat Secretaries to stay in the villages and focus on the development work underway. He asked them to make people aware about sanitation and ensure that they do not litter roads.

Meanwhile,in Marepally village Sharman asked the Secretary as to why the works were not being undertaken despite donations coming in. On seeing a clogged drain, the Collector himself cleaned it with water and a stick. Sharman suspended Khanapur village Panchayat Secretary for negligence in duties.