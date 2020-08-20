STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana gets three weeks to act on Niloufer Hospital diet scam

HC asks govt as to why it hasn’t blacklisted the hospital’s diet contractor K Suresh Babu

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take necessary action against Niloufer Hospital’s diet contractor within three weeks and submit an action-taken report by September 16. Upset with the government for not acting against diet contractor K Suresh Babu, a division bench of the High Court questioned: “Why no action has been taken against the contractor in spite of adverse reports and why is the State allowing him to work in other hospitals (Gandhi and Government Chest hospitals)? Why has he not been blacklisted yet?”

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in a PIL filed by a Hyderabad resident, Dr P Bhagavantha Rao. Bhagavantha Rao sought direction to the authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against the Babu and other accused persons for alleged misappropriation of government funds.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the inquiry report of a committee constituted to probe the issue was placed before it for perusal. The committee concluded that Babu had tampered with the diet indents written by ward nurses and converted normal diets into therapeutic ones (high-protein diets) to inflate his bill. It established the quantum of irregularity and misappropriation to about `1.13 crore for three fiscals -- 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Appearing for the government, Advocate General BS Prasad said the committee’s inquiry report was placed before the State government for necessary action and the hospital’s diet contract has been awarded to another person, Yadava Reddy. Prasad sought time from the court to inform it about the government’s decision on the issue.The bench posted the matter to September 16 for further hearing.

