Telangana number one state in providing functional household tap connections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as the number one among all states in the country, in providing functional household tap connections for drinking water.

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Telangana has provided 53.44 lakh functional household tap connections, covering 98.29 percent of the total rural households in the state.

Telangana is way ahead of all other states in this aspect as none of the others have a coverage of more than 90 percent households.

Moreover, according to the report, within Telangana, in four districts 100 percent of the rural households have functional household tap connections - Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medchal and Warangal(Urban). While in most other districts, the number stands at more than 96 percent, the lowest coverage is in Nirmal district at 94.8 percent.

The state that comes second in the country for providing functional household tap connections for drinking water is Goa, by covering 89.05 percent households and Haryana at third position for covering 79.78 percent households.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, shared the news about Telangana emerging on top and thanked the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao and Rural Water Supply department, for making this possible, by taking up and executing the Mission Bhagiratha programme.

Rama Rao tweeted, "Govt of India's Ministry of Jal Shakti reports; Telangana is the leader with 98.31% tap connections providing potable drinking water under the pioneering #MissionBhagiratha. Kudos to Hon'ble CM Sri KCR's vision and diligent efforts of team RWS on this fabulous achievement."