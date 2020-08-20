Telangana orders spouses to stop filling in for elected representatives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to spouses or relatives of elected representatives such as ward members, sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZPPs, attending official meetings on their behalf, the State government has issued a memo prohibiting the practice.

The government has also warned that it will initiate criminal proceedings under Section 37(5) of the TSPR Act 2018, if any such instance is brought to its notice.

The government has put its foot down firmly after receiving a number of complaints about “proxies” of elected representatives attending meetings of Gram Panchayats, Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishads. Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment M Raghunandan Rao asked all Collectors to issue instructions to Panchayat Raj officials including Panchayat Secretaries, MPDOs, DPOs and ZP CEOs, not to entertain the interference of spouse or relatives of elected representatives at meetings. Or else, they would face action.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also wrote to the State government on the issue, after she received a representation from a retired IFS officer and secretary of Forum for Good Governance M Padmanabha Reddy.