TiE Hyd to host largest virtual summit of global leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad chapter of The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) will host its largest ever and first virtual global summit between December 8 and 10. The three-day summit, which will address the problems being faced by entrepreneurs, will see participation of around 20,000 entrepreneurs, more than 200 investors, 10 world leaders, 50 star speakers, celebrities, sportspersons and spiritual as well as wellness gurus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Candian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nobel laureates like Abhijit Banerjee, Amartya Sen and Dalai Lama are likely to address the summit.

The summit will focus on the issues being faced by entrepreneurs, including finding a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x.

Addressing the media, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said: “Given the times we are in, it would have been easy for TiE to have cancelled the summit. However, I am glad they are transitioning it to a virtual event.”

“The present times mean a lot to innovators, entrepreneurs and young start-ups. While it is true that businesses may have been disrupted, we are also seeing umpteen number of opportunities coming our way, and if one is agile, smart and mentored well, I am sure they can once again rise in their business,” Jayesh Ranjan added.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President of TiE, Hyderabad said: “The Covid-19 situation has offered us an opportunity to engage 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs on a virtual platform due to social distancing norms and scare of contracting the dreaded virus. TiE Global Summit 2020 is based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’ and aims at fostering ideas, provide a platform for investors to identify and fund curated start-ups and entrepreneurs.”

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. TiE Global is a nonprofit organisation devoted to entrepreneurs in all industries, at all stages, from incubation, throughout the entrepreneurial lifecycle.