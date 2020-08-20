WATCH | Five blackbucks found drowning in Nizamabad floodwaters rescued by forest officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The forest department officials of Nizamabad district rescued five blackbucks from drowning, in the wee hours of Thursday.

SRSP reservoir in the district is receiving huge inflows from the upstream areas, due to continuous rains over the past few days.

Five blackbucks were spotted by the locals trapped in the floodwaters at different locations in the backwaters area of Nandipet mandal in the district, struggling to stay afloat and survive. They immediately informed the forest officials.

The district forest staff, along with some local fishermen went into the backwaters in a boat with large nets. They trapped the blackbucks one by one in the net and pulled them ashore to safety. The blackbucks were later released in the dry plain areas.