With 23,000 tests Telangana detects 1,724 COVID-19 cases; tally above 97,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,724 cases of COVID-19 with 23,841 tests conducted. With this, the state's tally is 97,424 cases. Simultaneously, the active cases are at 21,509 of which 6433 patients are in hospitals across the state.

According to the medical bulletin, all districts reported increasing caseloads with GHMC being the highest contributor with 395 cases

The reported deaths in the last 24 hours are 10. The state's death toll is now 729 deaths.

Furthermore, as per the bulletin, the private bed availability is 4655 beds and bed availability in government is at 5505.

