1,724 new cases, 10 more deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,724 cases of Covid-19 out of the 23,841 tests conducted, taking the State’s tally to 97,424 cases. Also, the disease killed 10 more people and the toll now stands at 729 deaths.

According to the State government’s latest medical bulletin, the number of active cases are 21,509, of which 6,433 patients are in various hospitals across the State. All the districts reported an increase in caseload — the GHMC topped the charts with 395 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 169, Medchal 105 and Karimnagar 101.

A daily report by the Center for Covid Monitoring by the ASCI and FICCI stated that over 0.9 per cent of Hyderabad’s population has already been infected.