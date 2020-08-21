STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
98.29 per cent houses in Telangana have drinking water

Telangana has emerged as the No.1 State among all others in the country, in providing functional household tap connections for drinking water.

Drinking water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as the No.1 State among all others in the country, in providing functional household tap connections for drinking water.

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Telangana has provided 53.44 lakh functional household tap connections, covering 98.29 per cent of the total rural households in the State.
Telangana fares far better than all other states in this aspect as none of the others have a coverage of more than 90 per cent households. Moreover, according to the report, within Telangana, in four districts 100 per cent of the rural households have functional household tap connections - Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medchal and Warangal(Urban). While in most other districts the number stands at more than 96 per cent, the lowest coverage is in Nirmal district at 94.8 per cent.

The State that comes second in the country for providing functional household tap connections for drinking water, is Goa, by covering 89.05 percent households and Haryana is third, covering 79.78 per cent households. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Govt of India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti reports; Telangana is the leader with 98.31% tap connections providing potable drinking water under the pioneering #MissionBhagiratha. Kudos to Hon’ble CM Sri KCR’s vision & diligent efforts of team RWS on this fabulous achievement”.

