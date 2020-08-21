STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chairman of Apex Council tests COVID positive; meeting to be postponed

The second meeting of the Apex Council that was constituted as per the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014, is scheduled to be held on August 25.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming Apex Council meeting between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana might again be put off as Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the chairman of the Council, tested positive for Covid-19 and has since been hospitalised. The second meeting of the Apex Council that was constituted as per the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014, is scheduled to be held on August 25. Though Chief Ministers of both States have prepared themselves to attend the Council meeting through video conference, the scheduled meeting is likely to be postponed.

KCR delaying Narayanpet, Kodangal schemes: Revanth
TPCC Working President and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested the Chairman of Krishna River Management Board(KRMB) to include the Narayanpet and Kodangal lift irrigation schemes in the agenda of the upcoming Apex Council meeting.He requested early steps to be taken up for the implementation of GO 69 of the I&CAD of Major Irrigation Projects (dated 23.05.2014).  

He, in his representation, alleged Chief Minister Chandrashaker Rao is intentionally discriminating against South Telangana and delaying the Narayanpet nd Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme.    The MP also wrote an open letter to the CM, demanding him to take up the Narayanpet and Kodangal lift irrigation scheme works on war-footing basis.

TS, AP meeting was scheduled for Aug 25
