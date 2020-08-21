Crack whip on lake encroachers: Telangana High Court to Collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of alleged encroachments of various lakes in Nirmal district, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the District Collector to personally visit all the lakes in the district and ensure fixation of FTL areas and buffer zones, and also demarcate the lakes to protect them from illegal encroachments.

If any of the lakes are subjected to encroachments, then initiate stringent action against the alleged encroachers and submit a cogent and cohesive report to the Court by September 10. The HC ordered if this direction is not implemented within three weeks, the Collector will be summoned for an explanation.

Further, the bench directed the additional district judge to visit Kothaikotch Cheruvu and file a factual report before it.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy. After giving directions to the Collector, the Court posted the matter to September 10 for further hearing.