Four Nagarjuna Sagar Project crest gates lifted today

NALGONDA: Four crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar project were lifted on Friday morning, to the height of five feet and water was released downstream.

The present water level in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 585 feet and its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 590 feet.

The reservoir has been receiving huge inflows.

​The inflows from Srisailam have been about four Lakh cusecs and outflows were at 45000 cusecs.

Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir oficials have said that more gates might be lifted in the evening again, if there is an increase in the inflows to the reservoir.