Mulugu district reels: Bridge caves in; two drown in stream

MULUGU/ WARANGAL: A portion of a bridge caved in, in flood-hit Mulugu district due to heavy flow of water under the bridge, on Thursday. Constructed on the Jampanna Vagu, the bridge connected Dodla, Mallyala and Chinaboinapalle villages in Eturunagaram mandal with the outside world, and with the bridge caving in, the connectivity to all three villages have been cut off.

Speaking to Express, Eturunagaram police inspector P Naga Babu said that the cops have erected barricades on the bridge to restrict vehicular movement on it.

Meanwhile, as the Jampanna Vagu has inundated the entire village of Medaram and the floodwater has entered the premises of Sammakka Saralamma temple as well. When contacted District Collector S Krishna Aditya told Express that officials concerned have been deputed at various places along the Jampanna Vagu, with speed boats.

2 washed away in Medi Vagu

Meanwhile, the incessant rains have claimed the lives of two more persons in Mulugu district.

According to sources, the two persons got washed away in the Medi Vagu, which has been in spate ever since the Ramappa lake started overflowing, on Thursday while they were attempting to cross an inundated portion of NH-163 on their bike, at Jangalapally village of Mulugu mandal.

The cops have initiated the searches for their bodies.The two persons have been identified as Allam Yuvaraju and Allam Shivaji, residents of Bandarupally village in the same mandal.

More people shifted to govt relief centres

As the incessant rains continued to batter GWMC limits on Thursday as well, more families living in low-lying areas in the city were shifted to government relief centres on the day, after their houses got inundated overnight. Several areas including SR Nagar, Vivekananda Colony, Sai Ganesh Colony, Laxmiganapathi Colony, Maduranagar and Mulugu road have been completely inundated. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the flood situation in the GWMC limits.