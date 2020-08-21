STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plasma donor website bolsters Telangana Covid-19 fight

Prospective donors can register themselves on portal and it will link them up to patients

Police personnel attend the launch of the website by Ministers Eatala Rajender and Mohd. Mahmood Ali, at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police, on Thursday, launched a website exclusively for plasma donations with the name ‘Donate Plasma’. Using this, prospective donors of plasma for Covid-19 treatment can register themselves and it will link them up to patients.

Speaking at the website’s inauguration, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said courage is what is needed to tackle this virus. He added that people must have faith and donate plasma after recovery to help others. “Doctors have noted that plasma therapy can give better results than even drugs. Thus we urge those who have recovered from Covid to use this platform and donate their plasma,” said Eatala.

The website has been launched by Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad city police. When one registers on the website, a back-end team will call to verify details and facilitate the donation.
“The initiative of plasma donation is to encourage recovered Covid warriors to donate blood plasma to the needy. Plasma is like a God-sent gift to the virus-affected,” added Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the men in uniform had already set an example of self and led the initiative. “More than 150 men in uniform from Hyderabad Commissionerate have donated plasma to the needy,” he said.

The link for donating plasma is — donateplasma.hcsc.in. The mobile and landline numbers to be contacted for registering are 9490616780 and 040-23434343 respectively.

here’s how you can help Covid patients
Comments

