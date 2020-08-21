STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police help shift pregnant Telangana woman to hospital

A pregnant woman in labour who could not reach a hospital because of a swollen river in a village in Mancherial district was taken to a hospital in a tractor by local police.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

They sought help from some residents of Eddulabandam.

They sought help from some residents of Eddulabandam.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A pregnant woman in labour who could not reach a hospital because of a swollen river in a village in Mancherial district was taken to a hospital in a tractor by local police.

Due to incessant rains for the past four days, river water has been flowing over low-level bridges, making it tough for people to cross them. N Srilatha from Supakka village in Kotapelli mandal was experiencing labour pains. She and her family members were unable to cross the Thuthunga river as water was flowing over a low-level bridge.

They sought help from some residents of Eddulabandam. They informed the local police, who in turn helped her cross the river on a tractor. Srilatha was later shifted to the Chennur hospital for delivery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eddulabandam Telangana
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp