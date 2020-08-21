Police help shift pregnant Telangana woman to hospital

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A pregnant woman in labour who could not reach a hospital because of a swollen river in a village in Mancherial district was taken to a hospital in a tractor by local police.

Due to incessant rains for the past four days, river water has been flowing over low-level bridges, making it tough for people to cross them. N Srilatha from Supakka village in Kotapelli mandal was experiencing labour pains. She and her family members were unable to cross the Thuthunga river as water was flowing over a low-level bridge.

They sought help from some residents of Eddulabandam. They informed the local police, who in turn helped her cross the river on a tractor. Srilatha was later shifted to the Chennur hospital for delivery.