Remove Islamaphobic hashtags: PIL in Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday directed Twitter and the Centre to respond to a plea that sought the removal of Islamaphobic trending hashtags, which linked the religion to the Covid pandemic. The HC granted time till September 9 to file the counter-affidavits.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with the PIL filed by advocate Khaja Aijazuddin. The PIL stated that hastags such as #Islamiccoronavirusjihad, #Coronajihad, #Tablighijamat and so on linked Islam to the pandemic.

On an earlier occasion, the bench had directed Twitter to file a counter in the present case. When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for Twitter urged the court to grant some time for filing counter on the issue. While the Central government counsel also sought some time for filing counter in the case.