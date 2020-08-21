STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Retired Osmania University professors allege pension deferral

A professor said recently, the State government issued an order for disbursement with regards to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Revised Pay Scales, 2016.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired professors from Osmania University allege that the varsity management is deferring to pay pension to retired staff members. They say that salaries for the months of March, April and May 2020 were paid to employees of Osmania University in August, but pensioners were not paid for these months.

“The registrar is not paying the amounts to the pensioners. The government-sanctioned a whopping amount of `14 crore towards paying these arrears,” a retired OU professor told Express.

The professor said recently, the State government issued an order for disbursement with regards to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Revised Pay Scales, 2016 for university professors and college teachers.

The order was good news for about 2,000 working professors and lecturers, but not for nearly 400 retired teachers. Professors and lecturers can withdraw 80 per cent of the General Provident Fund (GPF) for 42 months from bank accounts after the central government releases it.

Whereas, retired staff members can withdraw the lump sum of 100 per cent from their accounts, but the same has not happened in practice, a family pensioner told Express. University authorities did not respond to calls from Express for a response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania University
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp