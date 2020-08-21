Retired Osmania University professors allege pension deferral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired professors from Osmania University allege that the varsity management is deferring to pay pension to retired staff members. They say that salaries for the months of March, April and May 2020 were paid to employees of Osmania University in August, but pensioners were not paid for these months.

“The registrar is not paying the amounts to the pensioners. The government-sanctioned a whopping amount of `14 crore towards paying these arrears,” a retired OU professor told Express.

The professor said recently, the State government issued an order for disbursement with regards to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Revised Pay Scales, 2016 for university professors and college teachers.

The order was good news for about 2,000 working professors and lecturers, but not for nearly 400 retired teachers. Professors and lecturers can withdraw 80 per cent of the General Provident Fund (GPF) for 42 months from bank accounts after the central government releases it.

Whereas, retired staff members can withdraw the lump sum of 100 per cent from their accounts, but the same has not happened in practice, a family pensioner told Express. University authorities did not respond to calls from Express for a response.