Secunderabad Cantonment leaps by 30 spots in Swachh survey

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development releases the Swachh Survekshan survey in two quarters annually.

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission (Screengrab from website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a score of 2277.04 points, Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) climbed halfway to the 31st spot in the Swachh Survekshan ranking that judges all the 62 cantonments in the country. Jalandhar Cantonment was ranked first in the cantonment boards category with 3,670 points.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development releases the Swachh Survekshan survey in two quarters annually. The improved ranking of the Secunderabad Cantonment -- the country’s second largest cantonment -- in the first quarter of this year is a major development. In 2019, it was the worst performer amongst all the other boards in both the quarters, scoring the last position in the country’s cleanliness survey. The SCB had secured 136.83 marks in the first quarter of 2019 and 10.61 marks in the second.
Soon after the rankings of Swachh Survekshan-2020 were declared, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) vice-president J Ramakrishna, said, “The improved ranking in this year’s survey is a major achievement for us. Despite a fund crunch, the SC sanitation department has done a great job. We are sure our rankings will improve in the next quarter.”

