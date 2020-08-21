Telangana adds 1,967 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hours, inches towards one lakh tally-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the 26,767 tests conducted, Telangana recorded 1,967 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the tally above the 99,000-mark. Telangana now has a total of 99,391 case of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24-hours took the state toll to 737.

According to the medical bulletin, 1,781 people have reportedly recovered from the coronavirus taking the total number of recovered cases to 79,967.

As of now, the total number of active cases in Telangana stands at 21,687. Of these, 15,332 are under home isolation.

Of the 1,967 new cases reported on Thursday, the highest number cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits at 473. GHMC has 65 containment zones currently, of which the highest (20) are located in Khairatabad zone, followed by Charminar zone (14).

This is followed by Medchal (170), Rangareddy (202) and Warangal Urban (101) and Karimnagar (86).