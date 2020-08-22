150 families near Telangana's flood-hit Ramappa lake evacuated

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Over 150 families from the low-lying villages of Papaiahpally, Singarkuntapally, Narsapur, Palsabpally, Gopagonipally and Incherla were shifted in 10 buses and 20 lorries to safer ground after the historical Ramappa Cheruvu started overflowing. Irrigation, revenue and police officials inspected the lake on Friday and later shifted the families.

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land around Ramappa Cheruvu have been damaged due to the overflowing water. Flooded by copious inflows, the bund of the lake is in danger of a breach.

The lake is full to the brim with its water level reaching 40.5 feet on Friday. Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that a 20-member NDRF team had been deployed at the lake.

NRDF personnel fish out the body of a youngster who was washed away in Medi Vagu on Friday

Meanwhile, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya demanded that the State government provide a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers who had lost their crops during the recent floods. She inspected the 400 acres of agricultural land that was submerged in the flood at Ganeshrajupally village on Friday. Speaking to mediapersons, Seethakka said that the State should take up a survey on property and crop loss in the district.

CPI secy says K’nagar bridge poorly made

Hyderabad: Alleging that substandard construction works caused the collapse of a bridge in Karimnagar, CPI secretary Narayana, on Friday, demanded that the State government arrest the contractor and confiscate his assets. He alleged that former TRS MP P Srinivas Reddy had handed over the contract worth `1,000 crore

5,340 families moved to safety: Minister

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar visited the flood-affected areas along the banks of Munneru river on Friday. During the visit, he took stock of the relief measures undertaken. The Minister told the media that a total of 340 families in Khammam and 5,000 families in Bhadradri-Kothagudem have, so far, been shifted to relief centres

Capsize: Body of girl found in Jurala

Wanaparthy: The body of a girl who drowned in the Krishna after a dinghy capsized was found on Friday morning at Priyadarshni Jurala Project in Wanparthy district. Four people were washed away in the incident that occurred on August 17. Meanwhile, the NRDF personnel found the body of a missing B.Tech student from Allipur tank

Bridge on National Highway-563 washed away in Warangal

Bridge on National Highway-563 in ruins

Warangal: Due to continuous rains in erstwhile Warangal district, several tanks are on the verge of breaching bunds. In Warangal (Rural) district, a bridge on xxnear Wardhannapet was washed away in the floodwaters of Konareddy tank, which developed a breach on Friday morning. The bridge connects Warangal and Khammam district. The police rushed to the spot and barricaded both sides of the highway. Wardhannapet MLA Arorri Ramesh inspected NH-563 and instructed officials to restore the bridge as soon as possible

Water gushes out of the spillway of Upper Manair Dam in Rajanna-Sircilla on Friday

Upper Manair Dam brims over after rains

Rajanna-Sircilla: The water level in the Upper Manair Dam (UMD) crossed 2.20 tmcft at Narmala village in Ghambhiraopet mandal, after a gap of four years, forcing the floodwater to gush out through its spillways. Heavy rains continue to lash the district, as a result of which the UMD has begun overflowing, and the dam area has become a tourist spot with scores of people making a beeline to the village to witness the monsoon fury. Taking cognisance of this, District Collector D Krishnabhaskar has deployed two police teams at the UMD site to avoid untoward incidents of any kind

55.30 ft water level at the Godavari in Bhadrachalam as on Friday evening.