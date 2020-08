By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,967 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the State tally to 99,391. Eight more deaths were also recorded on the day, taking the toll to 737.

Over 26,767 samples were tested and 1,781 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 79,967.

The State has 21,687 active cases. Of the 1,967 new cases, 473 were reported from the GHMC limits.