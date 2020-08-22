Ameenpur lake revamp: Telangana, Centre told to reply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government and the Centre to respond to the PIL seeking steps for the effective conservation and rejuvenation of Ameenpur lake, which is recognised as a biodiversity heritage site, in Sangareddy district. It also directed the State to submit a status report on the lake and its surrounding water bodies, apart from an action plan to remove encroachments.

The bench, comprising Justices A Rajasheker Reddy and B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in the PIL filed by Hyderabad Birding Pals. The bench issued notices to the governments and posted the matter to September 18.