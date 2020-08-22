Commute a problem for Telangana government school teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government schools in Telangana have started to function with half the staff strength for the distribution of textbooks. But teachers are finding it difficult to reach school as public transport has not yet opened up.

“Some government schools are calling teachers for textbook distribution. But this will be difficult with no public transport. The government may have to make transport arrangements for the staff,” TS United Teachers Federation general secretary Chava Ravi said. Sources said the School Education Department and BIE will begin the academic year online in September.