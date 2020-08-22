Congress, BJP seek inquiry into Srisailam power plant fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress and the BJP have sought a high-level inquiry into the fire accident that claimed the lives of nine employees in an underground hydel station at Srisailam, while the TRS’ ally AIMIM steered clear of any controversy.

While TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, taking to twitter, sought a judicial inquiry into the incident and steps for prevention of recurrence of such incidents in the future, Congress working president A Reveanth Reddy suspected a conspiracy angle to the fire. He demanded Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the kin of those killed.