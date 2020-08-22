STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godavari breaches third warning level again

 The Godavari river, which is in spate in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, has breached the third warning level of 53 ft yet again.

Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The Godavari river, which is in spate in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, has breached the third warning level of 53 ft yet again. As on 5 pm on Friday, the water level is at 55.30 ft. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water will further rise, considering the huge inflows into Godavari’s upper catchment area. Officials are releasing 1,17,581 cusecs of water into the river from Taliperu project.

Hundreds of villages along the Godavari have been inundated by the floods and thousands of acres of farming land are under water. The Bhadradri-Kothagudem district administration has alerted people residing in low-lying areas, and is making arrangements to move them to relief camps. The Bhadradri Thermal Power Station work, meanwhile, was stalled after rainwater entered the plant.

The bathing ghats, vista complex and the nithya annadanam area in the temple town have been submerged. District Collector MV Reddy visited flood-affected areas and directed officials to provide all facilities to the victims.Several fishing families, who make a living by fishing in the Godavari river, are a worried lot, as they have not been able to do their job for the last 10 days. They are now seeking government assistance. 

Heavy water plant shut
The second largest heavy water plant in the country, located in Manuguru, was shut down for the first time in the plant’s history due to the floods. According to sources, water has entered into the captive power plant and damaged it. This has caused the whole plant to shut down.

