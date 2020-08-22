HC raps Telangana government for not protecting farmers

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Telangana government as to why it was not implementing its own legislation and rules made thereunder for protecting the interest of farmers, a division bench of the High Court on Friday directed it to inform by Monday the proposed measures for the implementation of such rules. The farmers, who are being exploited by seed companies, are seeking implementation of the rules and not other issues, the bench observed.

The bench, comprising Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in a PIL filed by G Ranjith Kumar, chairman of Nadigadda Rythu Hakkula Porata Samithi, seeking direction to the authorities to prevent cheating and defrauding of poor cottonseed farmers by seed companies in Jogulamba district.

As per the provisions of the Telangana (Agricultural Produce and Livestock) Markets Act, 1966, it is mandatory that seed companies enter into a written agreement with the farmers by mentioning the price at which the produce will be brought. The bench posted the matter to August 24 for further hearing.

