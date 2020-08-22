STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC raps Telangana government for not protecting farmers

The bench posted the matter to August 24 for further hearing.

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Telangana government as to why it was not implementing its own legislation and rules made thereunder for protecting the interest of farmers, a division bench of the High Court on Friday directed it to inform by Monday the proposed measures for the implementation of such rules. The farmers, who are being exploited by seed companies, are seeking implementation of the rules and not other issues, the bench observed.

The bench, comprising Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in a PIL filed by G Ranjith Kumar, chairman of Nadigadda Rythu Hakkula Porata Samithi, seeking direction to the authorities to prevent cheating and defrauding of poor cottonseed farmers by seed companies in Jogulamba district.

As per the provisions of the Telangana (Agricultural Produce and Livestock) Markets Act, 1966, it is mandatory that seed companies enter into a written agreement with the farmers by mentioning the price at which the produce will be brought. The bench posted the matter to August 24 for further hearing.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana G Ranjith Kumar
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp