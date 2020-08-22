Medical associations in Telangana demand free treatment for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical associations in Telangana will ask the government to release a G.O to ensure that healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 are entitled to free treatment at any corporate hospital.

The demand comes from the IMA, TGGDA, JUDA, HRDA, TPHA, NIMS RDA and SRDA, which have senior and junior doctors, and senior residents from various hospitals as members.

“The meeting (on Friday) was held as there is a delay in the announcement of ex gratia for martyred healthcare workers.

We have unanimously taken a resolution to demand for such a GO which makes treatment free for healthcare workers in any hospital of their choice. It must be extended to the family as well,” Dr Mahesh Kumar of the Health Reforms Association said.

They will also ask for `1 crore ex gratia and a government job for the families of martyred health workers.