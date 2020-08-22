Need mitigation plan for realty sector, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said the real estate and construction sectors need a plan to mitigate the problems caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to end soon. Rama Rao, addressing a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the status of real estate and infrastructure projects due to Covid-19, said the government and industry should, together, lay a framework to move ahead in job creation.

“In job creation, the real estate and construction sectors are the highest in the country. From the time the Telangana government was formed, we have been laying the foundation for the creation of infrastructure so that useful assets can be created in future. Several issues, ranging from irrigation projects to industrial parks, have been given priority in infrastructure development,” he said. The infrastructure sector in Hyderabad is optimistic, Rama Rao said and hoped for more good days and that the government’s policies would be conducive.

Speaking on the IT industry, the Minister said it will expand in Hyderabad. He said more investments will be made in the life sciences pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will boost the infrastructure sector too. Investments in the Medical Devices Park at Genome Valley will also be useful, he said. Rama Rao said in addition to government policies such as the TS-bPass, innovative initiatives such as the Integrated Township Policy will be launched soon. He said efforts are on to strengthen the city’s road network to reduce congestion and bring growth to remote areas. He appealed to the representatives of the companies to give the locals more leeway, especially in the field of infrastructure. The government is ready to work with the private sector for the necessary skills training in this regard, he said.