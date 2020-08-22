Rs 95.4 lakh set aside for Telangana journalists fighting COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Media Academy has extended Rs 95.4 lakh to 479 journalists who have contracted Covid-19, and Rs 8.6 lakh to 84 who were home-quarantined in the event of their family members testing positive for the disease. The academy is giving Rs 20,000 each to the journalists who tested positive, and Rs 10,000 each to those in home quarantine.

Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to grant Rs 100 crore for the Journalist Welfare Fund has turned out to be necessary during these testing times.

“Of the proposed fund, Rs 34.5 crore has been deposited into the Academy’s account. With the interest, Rs 1.4 crore has been handed over to infected journalists. There is no such welfare fund in any other State in the country,” Allam Narayana said.

After the Covid-19 crisis, financial assistance will be provided to families of 25 journalists who died of the disease, he said.