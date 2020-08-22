Telangana graft case: ACB to seek court consent to break open accused officer’s locker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who arrested Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj and three others in connection with the `1.10 crore bribery case, are likely to approach the court seeking permission to break open the bank lockers of the accused officer after family members denied to provide information about the lockers.

The officials will also take the accused EB Nagaraj to the bank where he maintained the locker to check if he may have kept any valuables there. His wife had allegedly given wrong information to ACB officials in connection with the lockers. She is now absconding.Meanwhile, during the hearing in connection with the ACB’s police custody of the four accused, the court reserved the order to Monday.

The ACB officials pleaded with the court for granting four-day custody of the accused for questioning.

A few days ago, ACB officials caught Keesara Tahsildar E B Nagaraj, Rampally Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sai Raj and realtors K Anji Reddy and Ch Srinath Yadav of Sri Satya Developers, red handed for accepting bribes of `1.10 crore for doing official favours in connection with a disputed land at Rampally Dayara village.