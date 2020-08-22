Telangana High Court tells IMS to pay pending wages of contract ESIC staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to outsourced employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the Telangana High Court on Friday told the director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) to ensure the payment of wages to the petitioners within six weeks. Justice P Naveen Rao passed the order in a petition filed by 19 outsourced employees of the corporation, who claimed that they were not paid salaries for 16 months due to the ESI scam.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel, G Srinivas, had informed the court that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had revealed that the scam was to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. Though there was no relation between the scam and the employees’ salaries, the authorities failed to pay them. The government counsel submitted that the petitioners’ services had been dispensed with from March 31.

He said the matter was under the consideration of the government.