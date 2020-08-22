Telangana minister promises 4,358 2BHKs by Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 4,358 2BHKs will be ready across 21 locations and handed over to beneficiaries on Dasara, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Friday.

He, along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, held a meeting with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesk Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty and other senior officials on the progress of the 2BHK housing project in the city.

Talasani said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on providing a 2BHK house to every poor family, which does not have a home, for them to lead a respectable life. On the directions on MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the 2BHK housing project was taken up using government funds. As part of this, 7,455 houses are under construction at 35 locations at an estimated `812 crore, while 840 houses in Ziaguda, 112 in Kattela Mandi and 182 in Ghode ki Khabar are completed. The government is ready to spend any amount on the construction of 2BHKs.

