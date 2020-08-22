STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister promises 4,358 2BHKs by Dasara

 The government is ready to spend any amount on the construction of 2BHKs. 

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Talasani said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on providing a 2BHK house to every poor family.

Talasani said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on providing a 2BHK house to every poor family.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 4,358 2BHKs will be ready across 21 locations and handed over to beneficiaries on Dasara, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Friday.

He, along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, held a meeting with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesk Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty and other senior officials on the progress of the 2BHK housing project in the city.

Talasani said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was keen on providing a 2BHK house to every poor family, which does not have a home, for them to lead a respectable life. On the directions on MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the 2BHK housing project was taken up using government funds. As part of this, 7,455 houses are under construction at 35 locations at an estimated `812 crore, while 840 houses in Ziaguda, 112 in Kattela Mandi and 182 in Ghode ki Khabar are completed.  The government is ready to spend any amount on the construction of 2BHKs. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahmood Ali GHMC Talasani Srinivas Yadav
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp